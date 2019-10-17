James Monroe Iglehart, Kerry Butler, Andrew Barth Feldman & More Join Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert

More names have been added to the talent-packed lineup of stars set to perform in Disney on Broadway's upcoming concert Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway. The previously announced one-night event, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place on November 4 at 8:00pm at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to the Tony-nominated Disney musical Aladdin.
Just added to the evening are performances by James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Kerry Butler (Beauty and the Beast), Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Christian Borle (Mary Poppins), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Mary Poppins), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), April Holloway (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules), Norm Lewis (The Little Mermaid), Adam Pascal (Aida), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Katie Terza (Aladdin) and Syndee Winters (The Lion King), as well as the Grammy Award-nominated and Tony-honored choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
The join the previously announced Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Aida), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Ashley Park (Grand Horizons), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Rema Webb (Hercules) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King).
The evening will also feature a reunion of Newsies stars, including Joshua Michael Burrage, Kyle Coffman, Nico DeJesus, Michael Fatica, JP Ferreri, Garrett Hawe, Evan Kasprzak, Jess LeProtto, Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel, Ryan Steele, Andrew Wilson and Iain Young. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
The concert will feature beloved songs from Disney's Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies and Tarzan.
Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of 10 hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 200 million theatergoers worldwide.