Ben McKenzie to Make Broadway Debut in Grand Horizons

Ben McKenzie is headed to the Great White Way. The acclaimed screen star will take on the role of Ben in Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play, Grand Horizons. The previously announced production of Second Stage, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, will begin previews on December 20, 2019 and officially open on January 23, 2020 at the Helen Hayes Theatre.



Most known for his small-screen roles on Gotham, The O.C. and Southland, McKenzie has been seen on stage in off-Broadway's Life Is a Dream and in numerous productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, including Street Scene and The Blue Bird. He last appeared on stage in The Glass Menagerie at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.



McKenzie joins a previously announced Grand Horizons cast that includes Tony winner Jane Alexander as Nancy, Emmy winner James Cromwell as Bill, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Jess, Lortel winner Michael Urie as Brian and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy.



Grand Horizons follows Nancy (Alexander) and Bill (Cromwell), who have spent 50 years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in the Grand Horizons senior living community, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons (McKenzie and Urie) struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.



Grand Horizons is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.