Disney on Broadway Originals Heather Headley, Susan Egan & More Perform an Epic Medley on The View

Disney on Broadway continued its 25th anniversary celebration on October 24 with a special performance on The View. For the first time on national television, six women who originated some of Disney on Broadway's iconic roles came together to sing a medley of beloved songs. The performance featured Heather Headey (Nala in The Lion King, Aida in Aida), Susan Egan (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Kala in Tarzan), Caissie Levy (Elsa in Frozen) and Patti Murin (Anna in Frozen). Watch the stars perform the music of these beloved roles below and make plans to see the star-packed Disney on Broadway anniversary concert on November 4 in NYC.



