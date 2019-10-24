Broadway-Bound Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Completes Casting for World Premiere at 5th Avenue Theatre

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, a new musical based on the popular film, appearing at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this winter. The previously announced production will run from November 26 through December 29 ahead of a Broadway run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre scheduled to begin performances on March 9, 2020 and officially open on April 5.



The newly announced ensemble includes Cameron Adams (My Fair Lady), Akilah Ayanna (Paint Your Wagon), Calvin L. Cooper (Finding Neverland), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Casey Garvin (King Kong), David Hibbard (Cats), KJ Hippensteel (The Book of Mormon), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Erica Mansfield (Kiss Me, Kate), Alexandra Matteo (A Bronx Tale), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!), Justin A. Prescott (Head Over Heels), Travis Waldschmidt (Kiss Me, Kate) and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).



They join the previously announced principal cast that features Rob McClure in the title role, with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.



Based on the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick, which starred Robin Williams and Sally Field, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) directs and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographs the production, which features music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical).



Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife.



The creative team includes David Korins (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).