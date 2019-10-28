Broadway Grosses: Beautiful Plays to Packed Houses in Its Final Week

Just short of six years after beginning performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the long-running hit bio-show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical wrapped up its hit run on October 27. The closing of the fan-favorite musical encouraged a slew of fans to check out the show one final time; in its final slate of performances, Beautiful brought in a gross of $1,209,465.40, up from the prior week's box office of $1,050,336.00. The show filled the theater to 100.61% capacity, an increase from the previous week's attendance of 98.51%. Beautiful may have concluded its Broadway reign, but a national tour continues across the U.S. and a film adaptation is in the works.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 27.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,965,824.00)
2. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,217,401.16)
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,197,947.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,999,095.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,530,810.16)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Great Society ($404,145.00)
4. Derren Brown: Secret ($340,648.00)*
3. The Height of the Storm ($335,445.00)
2. Linda Vista ($240,198.42)
1. The Lightning Thief ($173,120.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.89%)
2. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.73%)
3. Hamilton (101.52%)
4. Hadestown (101.36%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.26%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Tootsie (71.10%)
4. Linda Vista (66.03%)
3. Derren Brown: Secret (62.39%)*
2. The Great Society (60.11%)
1. The Lightning Thief (39.24%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances