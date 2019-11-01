Beetlejuice's David Josefsberg on His 'David on Broadway' Bar Mitzvah Theme Coming True

David Josefsberg is newest member of Beetlejuice on Broadway, after taking over the role of Adam Maitland from original cast member Rob McClure, who is getting ready to star as the title role in Mrs. Doubtfire. Josefsberg picked the perfect time to join the haunted happenings at the Winter Garden Theatre and visited Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to chat with Ryan Lee Gilbert about going to the netherworld, making half of his bar mitzvah dream come true and more."

Sophia Anne Caruso, David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler in Beetlejuice (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Josefsberg is the first replacement to join the Tony-nominated new musical, and he's loving every moment. "Gosh, it is so much fun," he said. "It's written so well and is just a charming show. Everyone loves coming to work and has been so kind. Rob [McClure] is a really good friend and he showed me all the little tricks. The most important thing he said is, 'Be you. Bring what you bring to it.' I can't be Rob McClure and I won't try to be."

Before becoming a Maitland, Josefsberg was seen over at The Prom as a cover for the four male leads. "It was very sad for The Prom to close because it was such an emotional and fun ride," he said. "It was just three weeks off before starting in Beetlejuice. To go from covering four roles to just having to know one has been great. During The Prom, I'd be walking my dog and running lines—always running lines. Now I get to have my days, which has been nice."

Known for appearing in 10 Broadway productions and several off-Broadway runs, including the fan-favorite Altar Boyz, Josefsberg has always had an eye for the stage. "I was a singer as a kid," he said. "I went to a theater high school and actually my dad took me to an audition for Oliver on Broadway, where I got to the final three. My bar mitzvah theme was 'David on Broadway.' I said that I was going to be on Broadway and in the off-season be a second baseman for the New York Mets. One out of two is pretty good."

Now that he's haunting others eight times a week on stage, he's been thinking about who he would be okay with haunting him for the day. "Morgan Freeman would be fun," he said. "His voice is so nice it would be like, 'David, I'm right behind you.' We could watching Shawshank Redemption together. It'd be amazing."

See Josefsberg in Beetlejuice, playing at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Watch the full #LiveatFive interview below!