The Lion King Star Bradley Gibson, a Self-Proclaimed 'Disney Kid,' Celebrates Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary

Bradley Gibson, who is the king of Pride Rock as Simba in The Lion King, stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to chat with Beth Stevens about his Disney favorites, performing in the Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway concert and releasing original music.

Bradley Gibson in The Lion King (Photo: Deen van Meer)

Gibson has been reigning the Pridelands for over a year now, and he is still trying to wrap his mind around it. "The Lion King was my first show as a kid," Gibson said. "Getting a chance to do that alone is really crazy, but doing this concert is next level. It's going to be a really beautiful night to stand up there with all the people that I watched on stage as a kid singing the songs that I love. It's so exciting; I'm going to have to calm myself down."

As a self-proclaimed "Disney kid," Gibson has thought a lot about all the job possibilities that Disney offers. "I would want to be a VIP tour guide at Disney World" he said. "When I was there in eighth grade, Puff Daddy was there with his family and they got to skip all the lines. It would be cool to be that person with the celebrities showing them around."

In typical Disney fashion, Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway is going to bring magic to life with dozens of stars from former and current Disney musicals taking the stage to honor shows past and present. With so much going on, Gibson already knows who he's going to fan over: "Every time I'm around Gavin Creel I freak out," he said. "That voice is butter, y'all. Sweet like butter."

As if this weren't enough of an enchanting time in Gibson's life, he also recently released his first original single titled 'What If We.' "I'm feeling so full," he said. "I'm being artistically fulfilled on the side doing my own work. It's really vulnerable but so worth it. There's definitely more music coming in 2020."

See Gibson in The Lion King, playing at the Minskoff Theatre.

