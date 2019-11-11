Paul Whitty to Join Come From Away on Broadway

Broadway alum Paul Whitty will head into the main-stem production of Come From Away on November 12. He will take over the role of Oz from original cast member Geno Carr, who will play his final performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on November 10.



Whitty has previously appeared on Broadway in Gettin' the Band Back Together, Amélie, Once and The Full Monty.



Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.



As previously announced, the Broadway production will also welcome Becky Gulsvig as Beverley Bass and Emily Walton as Janice on November 12.