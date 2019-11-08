Sponsored
Santino Fontana Talks His 27 Tootsie Costume Changes & More on New Episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 8, 2019
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The latest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the monthly national TV show about Broadway and the theater community, will air on November 10 in New York City and feature interviews with some of the biggest stars on Broadway including Tootsie Tony winner Santino Fontana, The Rose Tattoo star Marisa Tomei, Adrienne Warren of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Lin-Manuel Miranda of Freestyle Love Supreme.

In the episode, Fadal takes a walk with Fontana to the Marquis Theater, where Tootsie is currently playing, to talk about what it's been like starring in the title role for eight months now. "It's really rare to be in a show where the audience erupts in laughter like that," Fontana said. "There are several moments when the show is stopped because people are laughing. It feels great."

Not only is Fontana keeping up with the Tony-winning book writer Robert Horn's comedy, but he also has had a crash-course in women's wear. "I have 27 changes," he said. "I also have shadowing for cleavage and since it's alcohol-based, [the makeup] doesn't come off. I just constantly have that shadowing now."

Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment will air on WPIX-TV in New York on November 10 at 6pm ET, with additional airings scheduled to appear on stations in 30 markets across the country.

Check out a teaser of the upcoming Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal below!

 

