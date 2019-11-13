Odds & Ends: Sing Street Receives Extension at New York Theatre Workshop & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Sing Street Receives Extension at New York Theatre Workshop

Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop has announced an extension to the world premiere musical Sing Street, based on John Carney's Golden Globe-nominated 2016 motion picture. Originally scheduled to run through January 19, 2020, the production will now conclude on January 26. Featuring a book by Enda Walsh (who earned a Tony for penning the musical version of Carney's film Once), Sing Street is set in 1982 Dublin, where sixteen-year-old Conor turns to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The musical's cast will include Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Max William Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne and Amy Warren as Penny. The production is slated to begin previews on November 25, 2019 and officially open on December 16.



Jeremy O. Harris, Ali Stroker, Glenn Close & More Named to Time 100 List

A slew of stage favorites are among the newly announced group of stars on the Time 100 list. Appearing on the list of notables are playwright Jeremy O. Harris, currently making his Broadway debut with Slave Play, as well as Tony-winning actress Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Mj Rodriguez (Pose, Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors), two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat, MJ), three-time Tony-winning actress Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), Tony-winning producer Ryan Murphy (The Boys in the Band, The Prom) and Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!). The Time 100 "spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more." For a look at the full Time 100 list, click here.



Bill T. Jones to Perform in His World Premiere Deep Blue Sea at Park Avenue Armory

The off-Broadway not-for-profit Park Avenue Armory has announced the world premiere of the Armony commission Deep Blue Sea, created by two-time Tony winner Bill T. Jones, who will also appear in the cast. Featuring a company of 100 dancers/community members, Deep Blue Sea, set to run from April 14-25, 2020, explores the interplay of single and group identity in pursuit of the elusive "we" during today's fractious times. Jones is known in Broadway circles for his Tony-winning choreography of Spring Awakening and Fela!, the latter of which he wrote and directed. Also of note in the 2020 Park Avenue Armory season is the North American premiere of The Second Violinist, a new work composed by Donnacha Dennehy and directed and written by Tony winner Enda Walsh (Once, Sing Street). Scheduled to run from September 25-29, 2020, The Second Violinist examines an isolated musician's search for beauty through an elegant synthesis of opera, theater and film. For a look at the full lineup of 2020 productions at Park Avenue Armory, click here.



Erica Schmidt's All-Female "Mac Beth" to Receive Return Run Off-Broadway

Hunter Theatre Project has announced a return engagement of Red Bull Theater's celebrated all-female-cast "Mac Beth" in 2020. The play, directed and adapted by Erica Schmidt from Shakespeare's original Macbeth, will play the Frederick Loewe Theatre from January 6 through February 22, 2020. The cast of the remount will include Brittany Bradford (Merrily We Roll Along) as Macbeth, Ismenia Mendes (Marys Seacole) as Lady Macbeth, Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Witch 1, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (One for the Road) as Witch 2 and Ayana Workman (Romeo and Juliet) as Banquo, with additional casting to be announced.



P.S. Check out Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon's delightful mashup of Disney songs.







P.P.S. Watch Mike Birbiglia in action in advance of the Netflix release of his Broadway show The New One.



