Michael Oberholtzer, Joél Pérez & More Complete the Cast of Broadway's Take Me Out Revival

Full casting has been announced for the eagerly anticipated Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play Take Me Out. The previously announced production will begin previews on March 31, 2020 and open on April 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The revival will be directed by Scott Ellis.

Newly announced cast members include Michael Oberholtzer (Hand to God) as Shane Mungitt, Joél Pérez (Fun Home) as Rodriguez, Julian Cihi (Doctor Zhivago) as Takeshi Kawabata, Hiram Delgado (Agnes) as Martinez, Brandon J. Dirden (All the Way) as Davey Battle, Carl Lundstedt (Joker) as Toddy Koovitz, Ken Marks (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Skipper and newcomer Will Harrison as Jason Chenier.



They join the previously announced Jesse Williams as Darren Lemming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mason Marzac and Patrick J. Adams as Kippy Sunderstrom.



Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.