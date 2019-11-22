Odds & Ends: New Musical Soft Power Will Receive Original Cast Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



New Musical Soft Power Will Receive Original Cast Album

The cheered new musical Soft Power, which recently concluded a twice-extended run at off-Broadway's Public Theater, will be preserved on an original cast recording, Ghostlight Records announced today. Featuring a book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang and music/additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori, the musical centers on a Chinese executive who is visiting America and falls in love with a good-hearted U.S. leader. The musical's cast was led by Alyse Alan Louis, Conrad Ricamora, Billy Bustamante, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, Jon Hoche, Kristen Faith Oei and John Yi. The cast album will be released in spring 2020.







Elizabeth Ashley & Penny Fuller to Lead Industry Reading of Wharton/Williams

Award-winning stage-and-screen stars Elizabeth Ashley and Penny Fuller will co-star in an invitation-only reading of Wharton/Williams, a work based on the short stories of novelist Edith Wharton and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams. The reading will take place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Studio at Playwrights Horizons on December 5 at 3:00pm. Featuring a script by Charles Leipart and direction by Michael Wilson, Wharton/Williams is based on two memorable short stories: Wharton's Roman Fever and Williams' Happy August, which offer a contrasting portrait of female friendship.



Ads for The Boys in the Band, The Sound Inside Win Clio Awards

Advertisements for two Broadway plays are among winners of 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards. The honor's Live Entertainment category, which toasts the best in advertising for ticketed events in front of live audiences, this year recognized campaigns for the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band and the currently running play The Sound Inside. Check out a sample from The Boys in the Band's campaign here and watch a video ad for The Sound Inside below.



