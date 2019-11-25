Broadway Grosses: 'Tis the Season for Holiday-Themed Theater on the Great White Way

The weather is getting chilly, and for theater fans that means an assortment of seasonal offerings appearing on Broadway. This year, two of those productions are a new take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and a return engagement of the avant-garde spectacle Slava's Snowshow. Both shows saw increases at the box office in the past week, with A Christmas Carol rising from $257,525.00 to $384,492.75 and Slava seeing an increase from last week's $279,547.00 to this week's $388,814.00. Both productions, which run through January 5, 2020, opened to acclaim last week, and have been playing to moved, cheering crowds nightly. Now couldn't be a better time to experience the joy of both holiday offerings on Broadway soon.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 24.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,654,389.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,058,469.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,846,819.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,666,008.00)
5. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical ($1,607,079.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Derren Brown: Secret ($363,599.80)*
4. The Great Society ($355,449.00)
3. Oklahoma! ($346,426.20)
2. The Lightning Thief ($241,163.67)
1. The Height of the Storm ($191,162.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.37%)
2. Come From Away (101.35%)
3. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (100.74%)
4. Moulin Rouge! (100.47%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.15%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Phantom of the Opera (63.64%)
4. The Sound Inside (63.40%)
3. The Great Society (62.06%)
2. Derren Brown: Secret (61.02%)*
1. The Lightning Thief (49.04%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances