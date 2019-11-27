Sponsored
Weather the Storm with This Hot Duet from Tony Winners Idina Menzel & Billy Porter

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2019

Idina Menzel and Billy Porter may just be our new favorite Broadway besties. The Tony-winning duo, who will sing out tomorrow at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and appear on-screen together next year in the new Cinderella film, teamed up recently on a holiday classic for Menzel's new album. The talented pair couldn't help but get into the spirit by filming a music video of their duet, "I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," which has us dancing all the way past Thanksgiving and into the holiday season. Watch Menzel and Porter sing out below and download Menzel's album in full today.

Star Files

Idina Menzel
Billy Porter
