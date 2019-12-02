Idina Menzel Revisits Rent with a Moving Performance of 'Seasons of Love' on Strictly Come Dancing

Idina Menzel offered up a special treat during a recent appearance on the BBC talent-competition program Strictly Come Dancing. The Tony-winning Wicked star, who made her Broadway debut with a Tony-nominated turn as Maureen in Rent, offered up a soulful performance from that Pulitzer-winning hit for TV viewers. Menzel sang the emotional act-two opener "Seasons of Love"—which can be heard on her new holiday album A Season of Love—while a pair of fancy-footed dancers took to the stage of the TV program. Get a look at Menzel's performance for yourself below and download her album today.



