Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice & Tina Break House Records Over Thanksgiving Week

The Thanksgiving holiday week brought in a number of theatergoers to New York City, and they had only the best taste among the shows appearing on the boards. Two musicals in particular reached box office milestones as an influx of Broadway fans made their way to the Rialto. The Tony-nominated smash Beetlejuice and the new bio-show Tina: The Tina Turner Musical both broke house records at their respective venues, with Beetlejuice reaching $1,589,838.90, a new record at the Winter Garden Theatre, and Tina shattering the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre's record with a gross of $1,834,339.00. Both crowd-pleasers look like sure candidates to become long-runners on the Great White Way, so make plans now to be among the first to see them for yourself.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 1.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,379,716.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,451,315.00)
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,354,190.00)
4. Wicked ($2,200,777.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,018,899.36)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Rose Tattoo ($508,849.30)
4. The Sound Inside ($395,880.50)*
3. Slave Play ($395,364.64)
2. The Lightning Thief ($390,328.99)
1. The Great Society ($330,992.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.83%)
2. Hamilton (101.55%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.50%)
4. Beetlejuice (101.32%)
5. Hadestown (101.28%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Sound Inside (66.96%)*
4. The Great Society (61.93%)
3. The Inheritance (60.82%)
2. The Lightning Thief (59.70%)
1. Tootsie (59.58%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances