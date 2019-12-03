Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Extends Pre-Broadway Run in Seattle

The out-of-town engagement of the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire has received a one-week extension through January 4, 2020 at the 5th Avenue Theatre. The musical began performances on November 26 at the Seattle venue.



As previously announced, following the West Coast run, Mrs. Doubtfire will move to Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with previews slated to begin on March 9, 2020 and an opening night scheduled for April 5.



Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife.



The cast is led by Rob McClure in the title role, with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.



The ensemble includes Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Alexandra Matteo, Doreen Montalvo, Justin A. Prescott, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.



Based on the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick, which starred Robin Williams and Sally Field, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks directs and Lorin Latarro choreographs the production, which features music supervision by Ethan Popp.



The creative team includes David Korins (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).