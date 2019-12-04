Gregg Edelman & Eric William Morris Complete the Cast of Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed Off-Broadway

Four-time Tony nominee Gregg Edelman and recent King Kong star Eric William Morris have joined the cast of The Perplexed, a new play by Tony winner Richard Greenberg set to appear at off-Broadway's City Center—Stage I in 2020. Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow will direct the previously announced production, scheduled to begin previews on February 11 and officially open on March 3.

Edelman, who will take on the role of Ted Resnik, has earned Tony nominations for his turns in City of Angels, Anna Karenina, 1776 and Into the Woods. Morris, who will play Cyrus Bloom, was seen in the lead role of Carl Denham in the Broadway musical King Kong; his main-stem credits also include Mamma Mia! and Coram Boy.

Edelman and Morris join a previously announced cast that includes Tony winner Frank Wood as Joseph Stahl, Margaret Colin as Evy Arlen-Stahl, Ilana Levine as Natalie Hochberg-Resnik, Patrick Breen as James Arlen, Tess Frazer as Isabelle Stahl, Anna Itty as Patricia Waloo, Zane Pais as Micah Stahl and JD Taylor as Caleb Resnik.

The Perplexed centers on two families gathered in the massive library of a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly, and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony?

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 29, 2020.