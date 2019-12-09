They Love Play Rehearsal! Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson & More Set for London's Be More Chill

The highly anticipated London transfer of Be More Chill has found its casting! The lead roles of BFFs Jeremy Heere and Michael Mell will be played by Scott Folan and Blake Patrick Anderson, respectively. The fan-favorite musical by Joe Tracz and 2019 Tony nominee Joe Iconis will make its U.K. premiere playing at London's The Other Palace Theatre in 2020 with performances set to begin on February 12, prior to opening night on February 18. The production is scheduled to run through May 3.

Former Six queens Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell will also take the London stage in Be More Chill as Jenna Rolan and Chloe Valentine, respectively. The cast will also include Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger and Christopher Fry as Mr. Heere and Mr. Reyes.

Be More Chill played its final Broadway performance on August 11 at the Lyceum Theatre after 30 previews and 177 regular performances.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

The Broadway cast included vlogger and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner George Salazar, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners Will Roland and Stephanie Hsu along with Jason Tam, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Tiffany Mann and Britton Smith.

Be More Chill features a book by Tracz and a score by Iconis, with direction by Stephen Brackett, choreography by Chase Brock and musical direction by Emily Marshall.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King are executive producers for the U.K. production of Be More Chill

Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. As previously announced, a movie adaptation is in the works.