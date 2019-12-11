Gizel Jiménez, Kristolyn Lloyd, Manu Narayan & More to Join Mario Cantone in Bliss at 5th Avenue Theatre

Casting is complete for the brand-new musical Bliss, slated to make its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this winter. The previously announced tuner, directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller and choreographed by Josh Prince, will run from January 31 through February 23, 2020.

Leigh Zimmerman

(Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Newly announced cast members include Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Piper, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as Faye, Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along) as The King, Olivier winner Leigh Zimmerman (A Chorus Line) as Princess Taffeta, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) as Prince Devin, Katy Geraghty (Groundhog Day) as Carmella, Claire Neumann (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Holly and John Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) as Toby.

The ensemble will feature Lissa deGuzman, Jose Luaces, Scott Anderson Morris, JJ Niemann, Jennifer Noble, Lena Owens, Ian Paget, Samantha Pollino, Katie Terza, Scarlett Walker, Kristin Theresa Yancy and Claire Manship.

They join the previously announced Tony nominee Mario Cantone as Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses' fairy godfather.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively (Blue, Candyland), Bliss is a fantasy adventure that flips the traditional princess narrative upside down. Hidden away for years by an overprotective father, four wildly distinctive and lovably awkward princesses dream of the world beyond the castle walls. When at last they escape, they encounter adventures beyond their wildest imaginations—and a world that judges them based on appearance. In the end, they must each decide what is worth sacrificing for a "happily ever after."

Bliss will feature music supervision by Mary Mitchell Campbell, with scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, costume design by Paloma Young and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.