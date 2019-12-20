Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
A scene from "Cats"
(Photo provided by Big Honcho Media LLC)

The Moment of Happiness: Cats Movie Musical Arrives in Cinemas

Curtain Up
by Michael Appler • Dec 20, 2019

The highly anticipated feature film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Cats, helmed by the 2012 Les Misérables movie director Tim Hooper, debuts in theaters on December 20.

Cats is the latest among a stream of movie-musical remakes using the magic of modern film production—and yes, enough CGI to turn world-class actors in human-cat hybrids—to bring to fan-favorite musical-theater gems to the screen. While the cat Munkustrap acts as a master of ceremonies in the stage musical, the movie is seen through the eyes of Victoria, played by Francesca Hayward. The movie was made a viral sensation when Universal released its first theatrical trailer earlier this year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1982 Tony-winning Best Musical ran for 18 years on Broadway. It is among a small group of 1980s mega-musicals which brought global fandom and international capital to the Broadway industry. Based on T.S. Eliot's 1939 tome "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" and written as an alchemy of the concept musical and revue, Cats follows a tribe of felines called the Jellicles, assembling to decide which among them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer, and gave audiences such favorite songs as "Memory" and "Mr. Mistoffelees."

The film, written by Lee Hall and Hooper, stars Idris Elba as Macavity, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Mette Towley as Cassandra, Ray Winstone as Growltiger, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Naoimh Hudson as Rumpleteazer, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Laurent Bourgeois as Socrates, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap and Hayward as Victoria.

Check out the trailer below and make your way to cinemas now.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell to Reunite for Ragtime Benefit Concert Dedicated to Marin Mazzie
  2. Watch Cats Star Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory' on The Voice's Live Finale
  3. Matt Rodin to Star in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  4. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Anointed Arendelle Royalty While Checking Out Disney's Frozen Tour
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird to Play Free Performance for Public School Students at Madison Square Garden

Star Files

James Corden
Jennifer Hudson
Ian McKellen
Back to Top
Newsletters