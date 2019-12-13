Odds & Ends: National Theatre's Cyrano de Bergerac Starring James McAvoy to Play U.S. Cinemas & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



National Theatre's Cyrano de Bergerac Starring James McAvoy to Play U.S. Cinemas

The National Theatre's NT Live program has announced a February 20, 2020 broadcast of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac headlined by His Dark Materials star James McAvoy. Jamie Lloyd directs the previously announced London production, currently playing London's National through February 29, 2020. Set in seventeenth-century Paris, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the tale of a renowned romantic who lends his gift of words to a handsome cadet in order to vicariously win over the woman who scorns him for his abnormally large nose. McAvoy is a veteran of the West End stage who earned Olivier nominations for his turns in Three Days of Rain, Macbeth and The Ruling Class.

Vineyard Theatre to Honor Paula Vogel & Daryl Roth at Annual Gala

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel and Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth as honorees at the company's upcoming benefit gala. The event will be held at 583 Park Avenue on April 20, 2020 at 6:00pm. Among Vogel's plays that have been produced by the Vineyard include the Pulitzer-winning How I Learned to Drive—which will arrive on Broadway this spring in a co-production from Roth—and Indecent, which moved to Broadway in a Tony-nominated staging from Roth. The Vineyard gala will be chaired by board member Sally Horchow.

Barrington Stage Holds Developmental Presentation of Dance Musical from Joshua Bergasse

Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage Company hosted a developmental workshop today of A Crossing, a new dance musical directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse (On the Town). A Crossing follows the lives of a group of migrants crossing the Mexican-American border. The cast included Glauco Araujo, Christopher Alvarado Agosto, Alexia Belrose, Croix Dileno, Imanol Fuentes, Maxel Garcia, Danielle Gonzalaz-Quevedo, Christopher Isolano, Anjali Kanter, Rebecca Murillo, Omar Nieves, Elizabeth Ritacco, Magdelena Rodriguez and Rebekah Santiago. Further details on the development of A Crossing will be announced soon.