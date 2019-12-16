Broadway Grosses: Ivo van Hove's New West Side Story Packs Houses in First Week

The eagerly anticipated new main-stem staging of West Side Story kicked off preview performances on December 10, making a strong showing in its first week. In just six previews, the revival from director Ivo van Hove took in a gross of $1,254,440.00, packing the Broadway Theatre to 100.00% capacity. Van Hove's dark new take on the classic musical has audiences buzzing about the leading performances of Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as well as the new choreography of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. Also among the strong performers on Broadway this past week was director Matthew Warchus' celebrated new staging of A Christmas Carol, which set a new house record at the Lyceum Theatre, grossing $823,011.00 over eight performances and filling the main-stem venue to 97.57% capacity. With the holiday season underway, now couldn't be a better time to check out the variety of offerings filling out theaters on the Great White Way.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 15.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,769,865.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,317,655.50)
3. The Lion King ($2,084,320.00)
4. Wicked ($2,022,209.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,874,481.08)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Slave Play ($472,866.73)
4. Slava's Snowshow ($466,930.50)
3. Oklahoma! ($455,741.60)
2. Derren Brown: Secret ($434,617.00)*
1. The Lightning Thief ($288,226.10)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.65%)
2. Hamilton (101.34%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.22%)
4. Hadestown (101.12%)
5. The Book of Mormon (101.09%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Sound Inside (67.70%)
4. Slava's Snowshow (64.35%)
3. Derren Brown: Secret (63.96%)*
2. The Inheritance (61.03%)
1. The Lightning Thief (58.54%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances