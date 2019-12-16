Odds & Ends: Casting Complete for Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Benefit Starring Gavin Lee & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Casting Complete for Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Benefit Starring Gavin Lee

Full casting has been revealed for tonight's concert presentation of the holiday classic Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol. The one-night 7:30pm performance will be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. New to the cast are ensemble members Aiden DeJesus Alberto, Natalie Ballenger, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Allison Marie Carr, Finn Douglas, Ta’Nika Gibson, Alexandra Frohlinger, Roddy Kennedy, Emily Larger, Kevin Ligon, Colby Lindeman, Jillian Louis, Gloria Manning, Aisha Mitchell, Joe Moeller, Addie Morales, Robert Pendilla, Shane Pry, Jody Reynard, Ayla Schwartz, Jessica Sheridan, Emily Tanner, Joshua Turchin, Clyde Voce and Thom Christopher Warren. They join the previously announced headliners Gavin Lee as Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge and Sierra Boggess as Belle along with a slew of Broadway stars.



Outer Critics Circle Awards Sets Dates for 70th Annual Ceremony

Mark your calendar! The Outer Critics Circle Awards have announced a schedule of events leading up to the 70th annual theater honor. Nominations for the awards will be announced on April 20, 2020 ahead of winners being revealed on May 11; the lucky Outer Critics Circle Awards recipients will be presented with their trophies at a gala dinner on May 21. Celebrating its seveth decade of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theater, the Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, Internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Productions eligible for consideration include Broadway, off- and off-off-Broadway. For a look back at the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award winners, click here.

Heathers Star Sophie Isaacs to Join West End Production of Six as Katherine Howard

The Olivier-nominated staging of Six is getting a new queen! Sophie Isaacs, best known for her turn as McNamara in Heathers, will take over the role of Katherine Howard in the smash new musical at the Arts Theatre beginning on January 21, 2020. She will replace Vicki Manser, who is exiting Six to take on the alternate slot of the title role in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical's U.K. tour. Isaacs will join a current cast that includes Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves and Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr. As previously announced, Six will transfer to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on February 13, 2020.



P.S. Jennifer Hudson talks about meeting Aretha Franklin and playing her in the upcoming biopic Respect.



