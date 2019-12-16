Hear Jennifer Hudson's Thrilling Rendition of 'Memory' from Cats

We were over the moon when the news broke that Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson would be taking on the iconic role of Grizabella in the movie musical adaptation of Cats. With just a few days away till the release of the major motion picture, the film's studio has offered up the full version of Hudson singing Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit song "Memory," featuring additional vocals from Francesca Hayward, who plays Victoria. Hear the powerhouse stars belt out below and make your way to cinemas on December 20 to see Cats in full.