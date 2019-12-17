The Stars Gathered Under a Jellicle Moon for the World Premiere of Cats the Movie

It was a veritable Jellicle Ball on December 16, as the stars of Cats gathered in New York for the world premiere of the film. Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-winning musical, Tom Hooper directed the film, which will be released in theaters on December 20. The film's many stars were present on the red carpet at Lincoln Center, including Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Robert Fairchild and Francesca Hayward. See the stars walk (or prowl) the red carpet in the photos below.

Jennifer Hudson plays Grizabella in Cats. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

James Corden plays Bustopher Jones in the movie musical. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)