Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel Sings 'Christmas Just Ain't Christmas' on The Late Show & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Idina Menzel Sings "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas" on The Late Show

Idina Menzel is getting into the holiday spirit. The strong-voiced Tony winner, who recently released the new album Christmas: A Season of Love, took to the small screen last night for a performance from her fresh holiday tome. The Wicked and Frozen film star visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to sing "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas" for a lucky audience of TV viewers. Take a look at Menzel's performance below and download her album today.







Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place Extends Run

Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons has extended the New York-debut run of Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place through January 26, 2020. The new play by the Tony-nominated playwright of A Doll's House, Part 2 was originally scheduled to conclude its limited run on January 5. Directed by Les Waters, The Thin Place centers on two women: one who's recently experienced a strange loss and another who communicates with the dead. The cast includes Randy Danson as Linda, Kelly McAndrew as Sylvia, Emily Cass McDonnell as Hilda and Triney Sandoval as Jerry.

TCG to Honor David Henry Hwang & National Black Theatre Festival at 2020 Gala

Theatre Communications Group has announced Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang and the National Black Theatre Festival as honorees at the company's annual gala. The event will be held at the Edison Ballroom on February 3, 2020 at 6:00pm. Hwang is a Tony winner and Pulitzer finalist for M. Butterfly; he was also Tony-nominated for Golden Child and Flower Drum Song and received an additional Pulitzer nod for Yellow Face. His new musical Soft Power recently made its New York premiere at the Public Theater. The National Black Theatre Festival, which hosts upwards of 120 performances every other year, has attracted nearly 65,000 visitors to Winston-Salem, NC since its inception in 1989.

