Jennifer Hudson
(Photo: NBC)

Watch Cats Star Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory' on The Voice's Live Finale

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 18, 2019

We're just two days away until the release of the Cats film! In advance of the new movie musical taking to the big screen, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson made a TV appearance on the live finale episode of The Voice to sample a powerhouse number from the film. Hudson, who will play Grizabella, lent vocals to Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary song "Memory" for small-screen viewers, and it's a performance we'll most definitely be watching until Friday. Check out Hudson's strong-voiced turn below and make plans now to see Cats when it arrives in cinemas on December 20.

