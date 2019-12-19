Jimmy Fallon & the Stars of Cats Remix 'Memory' Like You've Never Heard It Before

The countdown to Cats is nearing its end. The eagerly anticipated screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash musical arrives in cinemas on December 20 and we're not the only ones excited to see it. Jimmy Fallon welcomed the star-studded cast to The Tonight Show on December 18 to take part in a remix of the musical's classic tune "Memory." Fallon was joined by The Roots alongside Cats stars Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, James Corden and powerhouse Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson for a take on the song that you'll want to be listening to all day. Watch the performance below and go see Cats tomorrow!