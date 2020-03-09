Broadway Grosses: Company Revival Plays to Sold-Out Houses in First Week

A new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Tony-winning musical Company arrived at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre on March 2. With plenty of buzz following a hit run in London's West End, audiences came out in full force to see the the concept production from Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott. In its first week of just six preview performances, Company filled the Jacobs to 101.60% capacity and took in $779,588.10. Elliott's Olivier-winning revival, which sees Katrina Lenk as the gender-swapped "Bobbie" and Patti LuPone as the saucy Joanne, is set officially open on March 22—Sondheim's 90th birthday.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 8.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,688,721.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,514,716.50)
3. West Side Story ($1,503,738.44)
4. Wicked ($1,254,306.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,237,497.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Minutes ($419,765.10)
4. Diana ($376,471.40)**
3. Hangmen ($357,100.00)+
2. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? ($344,817.50)**
1. The Lehman Trilogy ($188,126.00)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Company (101.60%)**
2. Hamilton (101.51%)
3. A Soldier's Play (101.04%)
4. Hadestown (100.57%)
5. West Side Story (100.00%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Girl From the North Country (79.12%)
4. Chicago (74.81%)
3. The Inheritance (69.51%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (67.81%)
1. The Minutes (66.99%)
*Number based on one preview performance
**Number based on six preview performances
+Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League