Broadway Grosses: Company Revival Plays to Sold-Out Houses in First Week

A new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Tony-winning musical Company arrived at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre on March 2. With plenty of buzz following a hit run in London's West End, audiences came out in full force to see the the concept production from Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott. In its first week of just six preview performances, Company filled the Jacobs to 101.60% capacity and took in $779,588.10. Elliott's Olivier-winning revival, which sees Katrina Lenk as the gender-swapped "Bobbie" and Patti LuPone as the saucy Joanne, is set officially open on March 22—Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 8.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. Hamilton ($2,688,721.00)

2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,514,716.50)

3. West Side Story ($1,503,738.44)

4. Wicked ($1,254,306.00)

5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,237,497.00)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. The Minutes ($419,765.10)

4. Diana ($376,471.40)**

3. Hangmen ($357,100.00)+

2. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? ($344,817.50)**

1. The Lehman Trilogy ($188,126.00)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Company (101.60%)**

2. Hamilton (101.51%)

3. A Soldier's Play (101.04%)

4. Hadestown (100.57%)

5. West Side Story (100.00%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Girl From the North Country (79.12%)

4. Chicago (74.81%)

3. The Inheritance (69.51%)

2. The Phantom of the Opera (67.81%)

1. The Minutes (66.99%)



*Number based on one preview performance

**Number based on six preview performances

+Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League