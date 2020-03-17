Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time Postpones Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

Briga Heelan & Justin Guarini were set to star in "Once Upon a One More Time" (Photos provided by Vivacity Media Group)

Audiences will have to wait a little longer for Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical featuring songs made famous by Britney Spears. Originally scheduled to run from April 14 through May 17 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, the production has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of the postponement is added to a slew a shows that have been delayed or temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, including all Broadway, off-Broadway and West End productions.

Keone and Mari Madrid were set to direct and choreograph Once Upon a One More Time, a fresh take on classic fairy tales featuring a book by Jon Hartmere. The principal cast was to include Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Emily Skinner, Simon Callow, Aisha Jackson, Allie Trimm, Morgan Weed, Brooke Dillman, Mimi Scardulla, Tess Soltau, Ashley Chiu and Wonu Ogunfowora.

A rescheduled world premiere and details on a Broadway run of Once Upon a One More Time will be announced at a later date.