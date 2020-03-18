Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

London's Old Vic Postpones 4000 Miles Starring Eileen Atkins & Timothée Chalamet

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 18, 2020
Eileen Atkins & Timothée Chalamet
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

On the heels of a recent announcement that all West End theaters would close in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, London's Old Vic has announced a postponement to its production of Amy Herzog's Pulitzer-finalist play 4000 Miles starring Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet.

"In light of the latest government advice, The Old Vic has decided to temporarily close their beloved theater and postpone their production of 4000 Miles until after theaters are able to reopen, in order to play their part in ensuring the country moves beyond this as swiftly as possible," reads a statement provided by a press representative.

The news of the 4000 Miles postponement follows an early closing of The Old Vic's Beckett double bill starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe. A day later, all West End theaters closed and cancelled programming due to COVID-19.

View Comments

Star Files

Eileen Atkins

Alan Cumming

Daniel Radcliffe

Articles Trending Now

  1. Here, Kitty Kitty! The Time to Stream the Movie Version of Cats Is Now
  2. Listen to 'No One Is Alone' from the Upcoming 'Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream' Album
  3. Thanks to Tony Winner Laura Benanti, Students Everywhere Get to Perform from Their School Musicals on TV
  4. Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins Suspends Rehearsals; Production to Be Rescheduled
  5. Kennedy Center Cancels All Performances Through May 10, Including Starry Bye Bye Birdie
Back to Top
Newsletters