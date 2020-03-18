London's Old Vic Postpones 4000 Miles Starring Eileen Atkins & Timothée Chalamet

On the heels of a recent announcement that all West End theaters would close in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, London's Old Vic has announced a postponement to its production of Amy Herzog's Pulitzer-finalist play 4000 Miles starring Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet.

"In light of the latest government advice, The Old Vic has decided to temporarily close their beloved theater and postpone their production of 4000 Miles until after theaters are able to reopen, in order to play their part in ensuring the country moves beyond this as swiftly as possible," reads a statement provided by a press representative.

The news of the 4000 Miles postponement follows an early closing of The Old Vic's Beckett double bill starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe. A day later, all West End theaters closed and cancelled programming due to COVID-19.