From Friends You May Not Have Met: Broadway Couple Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus Sing 'Help Is on the Way'

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block and Broadway-alum hubby Sebastian Arcelus were supposed to appear on the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show in support of The Actors Fund, but duty called to be parents. (If you’re wont for a couple’s duo on Rosie, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson did sing an acoustic version of “Smile.”)

Regretful that they had to miss out on the fun, Block and Arcelus took to Instagram on March 23 to post their own performance. The couple sang a touching duet of David Friedman’s “Help Is on the Way.”

“Hope this sends some hope your way,” Block wrote in her post. “Until we can gather again, be well.”

Watch the couple’s performance below. And if you want to help those in need in the entertainment community, donate to The Actors Fund here.