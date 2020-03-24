Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

From Friends You May Not Have Met: Broadway Couple Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus Sing 'Help Is on the Way'

Watch It
by Michael Appler • Mar 24, 2020

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block and Broadway-alum hubby Sebastian Arcelus were supposed to appear on the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show in support of The Actors Fund, but duty called to be parents. (If you’re wont for a couple’s duo on Rosie, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson did sing an acoustic version of “Smile.”

Regretful that they had to miss out on the fun, Block and Arcelus took to Instagram on March 23 to post their own performance. The couple sang a touching duet of David Friedman’s “Help Is on the Way.” 

“Hope this sends some hope your way,” Block wrote in her post. “Until we can gather again, be well.” 

Watch the couple’s performance below. And if you want to help those in need in the entertainment community, donate to The Actors Fund here

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus
View Comments

Star Files

Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block

Articles Trending Now

  1. Side by Side: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim Sing Happy Birthday to Each Other
  2. Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'
  3. Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Sings Out 'For Forever' on The Rosie Show
  4. The Rosie O'Donnell Show Benefit Raises Over $600,000 for The Actors Fund
  5. Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony Winner Whose Life Was Touched by Tragedy, Is Expecting a New Baby
Back to Top
Newsletters