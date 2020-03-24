Sponsored
Shoshana Bean's Rendition of 'Don't Rain on My Parade' Has Us Dreaming of a Funny Girl Revival

by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 24, 2020
Shoshana Bean on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show"

Look at her world, here she is! Stage favorite Shoshana Bean, who most recently returned to Broadway to star in Waitress, is making fans dreamcast a revival of Funny Girl with Bean center stage as Fanny Brice, thanks to her appearance on the one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show benefitting The Actor's Fund. After sending some love O'Donnell, Bean put on the instantly-recognizable music of "Don't Rain on My Parade." Not only does Bean hit every note perfectly, but the dedication to acting out the song makes it even sweeter. Watch the entire performance below and donate to The Actor's Fund here.

 

