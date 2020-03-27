Sponsored
West End Waitress Ends Run Ahead of Schedule Due to COVID-19

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2020
Gavin Creel & Sara Bareilles in "Waitress" at London's Adelphi Theatre
(Photo: Matt Crockett for Dewynters)

The London transfer of Waitress has closed up shop earlier than planned. Originally announced to exit the Adelphi Theatre on July 4, the musical played its final performance on March 15, just ahead of the shutdown that closed all West End theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent cast of the musical was led by its songwriter Sara Bareilles as Jenna and Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter, reprising their shared turns from Broadway. On March 13, the pair announced that they were exiting the production early to return home to the States because of COVID-19. Creel later shared that he has been experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

