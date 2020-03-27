West End Waitress Ends Run Ahead of Schedule Due to COVID-19

The London transfer of Waitress has closed up shop earlier than planned. Originally announced to exit the Adelphi Theatre on July 4, the musical played its final performance on March 15, just ahead of the shutdown that closed all West End theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our beloved production of #WaitressLondon 💗 pic.twitter.com/RpBnxHo2nF — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) March 27, 2020

The most recent cast of the musical was led by its songwriter Sara Bareilles as Jenna and Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter, reprising their shared turns from Broadway. On March 13, the pair announced that they were exiting the production early to return home to the States because of COVID-19. Creel later shared that he has been experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.