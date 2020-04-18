QuaranToons: Tina's Titular Diva is Keeping Her Wig On

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. We’re pretty sure the real-life Tina Turner is quarantining in her Swiss chateau, but what is her musical doppelgänger in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical doing? Well, the singer can’t really travel river deep, mountain high right now, but a stay-at-home diva still needs to maintain her vocal chords. Tina is definitely singing everywhere at home, from her bedroom to her bathtub. And just because there’s no audience that doesn’t mean she won’t put her famous lion mane wig on. Lounging at home in style is why Tina is simply the best.