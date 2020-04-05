Sponsored
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick & Victoria Myers' #BroadwayFeedsBellevue Initiative Raises $30,000 in First 24 Hours

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 5, 2020
Celia Keenan-Bolger & Gideon Glick
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

We are all for great news paired with a great cause! To Kill a Mockingbird original cast members Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick have joined forces with writer Victoria Myers to launch a virtual meal train initiative to assist medical professionals and local restaurants. Beginning with #BroadwayFeedsBellevue, donations will help provide meals for the Intensive Care Unit team at Bellevue Hospital in New York City while simultaneously helping generate business for local restaurants during this trying time. The do-gooders took to Twitter on Friday, April 3 to announce their cause:

In just 24 hours since they launched, they have raised nearly $30,000 with donations from the Broadway community and beyond. Those who have generously donated include Lin Manuel-Miranda, Rachel Brosnahan, Kelli O’Hara, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Nixon, Zachary Quinto, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ashley Park, Arian Moayed, Judith Light, Andrew Rannells, Benj Pasek, Christopher J. Hanke, Brandon Uranowitz, Bartlett Sher, Michael Urie, Ari Graynor, Leigh Silverman and Jeanine Tesori, among others.

"I am endlessly amazed but not at all surprised at the enormous generosity of the theater community," Keenan-Bolger said on Twitter of the response. The talented Tony winner is also participating in the previously announced reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart on April 6 at 8:00pm ET; the Broadway.com livestream benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Keenan-Bolger won a 2019 Tony Award for her performance as Scout Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird. Her extensive theater resume also includes Tony-nominated turns in The Glass Menagerie, Peter and the Starcatcher and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Tony-nominated for his performance in To Kill a Mockingbird alongside Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick has been seen on Broadway in Significant Other, Spring Awakening and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and off-Broadway in The Harvest, Significant Other, Speech & Debate, The Few, Into the Woods, Peerless, Wild Animals You Should Know and Spring Awakening.

As donations allow, the campaign will expand to support more healthcare workers and local restaurants alike. Local restaurants that are currently participating include Westville, Ruby’s, Taim and Village Den. Learn more and support this great cause here.

