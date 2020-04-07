Watch the Jagged Little Pill Cast Sing Out a New Version of Alanis Morissette's 'Thank U'

It's been over three weeks since Broadway closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the perfomers may not be on a stage eight times a week, it hasn't stopped Broadway companies from getting together virtually to spread some happiness. The newest batch of Broadway stars to sing in front of their computer screens is the cast of Jagged Little Pill, the musical which features the songbook of Alanis Morissette that opened in December 2019. In this fresh video, the cast sings a new rendition of Morissette's 'Thank U.' On stage, the song is performed by Celia Rose Gooding, Ezra Menas, Laurel Harris and Nora Schell, but now viewers can hear what it would be like with the full cast. Listen on to receive a much-needed message of strength and solidarity.