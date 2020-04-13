Watch Nathan Lane Talk About Penny Dreadful: City of Angels & His Long History with Terrence McNally

Though Broadway is currently shut down, here's how you can enjoy a new performance from three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane. As previously reported, Lane is starring in the noir murder mystery series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which will premiere on April 26 on Showtime. The actor appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the new project as well as the passing of playwright Terrence McNally, with whom Lane collaborated many times. "It's awful for someone who survived another plague to be brought down by this. It's horrific," Lane said about McNally. "But it's about remembering him and his work." Watch the full interview below.