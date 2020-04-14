Sponsored
Watch Broadway Stars Sing the Delightful Stay-at-Home Anthem 'Radius of Love (Six Feet in Every Direction)'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 14, 2020

A bevy of Broadway faves, including Hadestown's Amber Gray, Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford and Norbert Leo Butz, former vloggers Erika Henningsen and Gideon Glick and more got together (virtually, of course) to perform a song about staying home and listening to CDC guidelines. This number, written by Eli Bolin and Mike Pettry, has got it all: funny lyrics, great musical moments and well-placed F-bombs. Being told to stay the eff at home sounds so much better when it's being sung by two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, doesn't it? Broadway alum John Mulaney even makes an appearance at the end to thank viewers for listening to the "stupid, dumbass" song and encourages donations to the CDC Foundation and Feeding America. Enjoy this anthem for a new era!

