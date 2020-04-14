Equity & Society of London Theatre Announce Agreement to Support West End Actors During COVID-19 Crisis

Equity and Society of London Theatre have announced that they have come to an agreement to support actors during the current suspension of West End shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new agreement, casts currently under contract are able to continue on that contract and have the opportunity to recommence rehearsals or performances with revised dates once the shutdown ends. The industry is committed to ensuring actors and performers still have a job once theaters reopen.

"Equity and ourselves have worked tirelessly since the shutdown to protect jobs and address the needs of our West End workforce during this crisis," SOLT's Chief Executive Julian Bird said in a statement. "We all need to work together to ensure that we can get through this as an industry and are ready to welcome audiences back into our theaters as soon as possible."

SOLT and Equity have been lobbying the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the Treasury since the shutdown began and have joined other organizations in lobbying for support for freelancers and the self-employed, who make up a significant proportion of the theater workforce. The government’s resulting Self-Employment Income Support Scheme will provide financial protection for many actors and creatives.

This news follows the previously announced Ambassador Theatre Group declaration that all performances at their London venues will be suspended until May 31. The original shutdown of West End theaters was put in place on March 16; at that time, all West End shows had been postponed through April 26.

Across the pond, Broadway theaters remain shut down through June 7.