Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson Put an Elsa Wig to Good Use While in Quarantine

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson have been keeping busy during quarantine by adding their names to the ever-growing roster of Broadway favorites finding inspiration in the Netflix hit Tiger King. The couple appeared on #LiveatFive: Home Edition to premiere "Tigers and Young Men" and its accompanying music video, which has to be seen to be believed. "Andrew [Lippa] reached out about the parody musical so I wrote a couple songs for it," Michaelson said to Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek. "The first one was fine, but then I wrote 'Tigers and Young Men' and ran upstairs to tell Will about it. I didn't want to make fun of [Joe Exotic] in any way. He likes tigers and young men—what else do you need?"

The only thing Michaelson needed was the perfect finishing touch for Chase's Joe Exotic look, and she found inspiration from Disney royalty. "I went to Target for all the costumes," she said. "I actually got an Elsa wig. I'm wearing my face mask and in the midst of buying toilet paper and things, I buy an Elsa wing. I cut it up and attached it to the back of [Chase's] hat to make it look like Joe Exotic's hair."

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson in the "Tigers and Young Men" music video.

The duo went on to talk about upcoming projects, including Michaelson's Broadway-bound The Notebook musical, which is scheduled to have its world premiere staging in the fall. "We were supposed to be having a workshop right now in New York, so now we're doing an online Zoom workshop," Michaelson said. "We're still working on songs and getting a lot done. As of now, Chicago hasn't been postponed. It's not until October, so we'll see. If anything, we'll have more time to work on it. It's really beautiful and is going to be what the world is going to want when we return." Chase, who is the lucky person getting to hear the new songs as Michaelson writes them, can't stop praising what's to come. "I'm usually in tears when she plays them for me," he said. "I'm serious. She's a really great songwriter, and it's been fun to be on the other side of things."

Chase, who was most recently seen on Broadway in 2019's Kiss Me, Kate revival, says that it would take "the right thing" to bring him back to the stage, and Michaelson knows exactly what that thing is; a revival of Sunday in the Park with George that they do together. "That's the first show I ever did in college. I was Dot." Chase quickly agreed saying, "Sure, let's do it. You want to do it right here in the living room?" As long as they record it for us to watch later, we don't care where it happens.

Hear Chase and Michaelson talk about a potential Bachelor musical and more in the full episode below!