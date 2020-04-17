Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & Anaïs Mitchell to Celebrate Hadestown's One-Year Anniversary with Livestream Event

Hadestown fans will be raising their cups tonight. The Tony-winning musical celebrated its Broadway opening on April 17, 2019. In honor of the anniversary, stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada as well as Tony-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell will unite (remotely, of course) on April 17 for a special living room livestream event at 6:30PM ET on the show's Facebook and Instagram pages. The trio will gather virtually and perform songs from the award-winning smash hit.

Hadestown started performances on March 22, 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and was playing there until the Broadway shutdown began on March 12. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Mitchell and direction by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, the show intertwines two mythic tales—young dreamers Orpheus (Carney) and Eurydice (Noblezada) as well as King Hades (Patrick Page) and his wife Persephone (Amber Gray)—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

As previously reported, Hadestown is scheduled to embark on a national tour in the fall of 2020.The tour will visit more than 30 cities coast to coast, including Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tempe and Washington, D.C., with more to be announced. Exact dates, additional cities and casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

At the 73rd Tony Awards, Hadestown received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Sound Design of a Musical. Watch clips from the production below!