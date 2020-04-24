Watch Laura Benanti's Moving Performance of 'Children Will Listen' as You Wait for Sunday's Celebration

With her witty Twitter account and hilarious Melania Trump impression, Laura Benanti can certainly make audiences laugh. Of course, the Tony winner can also bring tears to our eyes. Benanti is set to perform on the ultra-starry Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on Sunday evening. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, the virtual concert is set for April 26 at 8:00PM ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel. Benanti has a rich history with the work of Stephen Sondheim; in 2008, she garnered a Tony Award for her performance as Louise in the 2008 revival of Gypsy (Sondheim wrote the lyrics for the classic musical, of course). She also received a Tony nomination for her performance as Cinderella in the 2002 revival of Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. We do love Benanti's take on "Children Will Listen" from the 2014 Broadway Battles Bullying Concert. Watch this powerful performance, and be sure to tune in on Sunday to see which Sondheim song she'll sing!