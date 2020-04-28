Watch Thriller Live's Stars Come Together for Michael Jackson's 'Earth Song'

As previously announced, Thriller Live played the final performance of its 11-year run at the West End's Lyric Theatre on March 15; the early closing was due to the shutdown of all West End theaters caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The production was three shows away from becoming the 11th longest-running West End musical of all time. The Michael Jackson concert show was originally announced to play its final performance on April 26. In honor of that date, the stars of the show gathered together (remotely, of course) to perform a moving rendition of Michael Jackson's "Earth Song." Director/choreographer Gary Lloyd introduces the video, which is a tribute to those on the front lines of the National Health Service (NHS). Watch the incredible collaboration below!