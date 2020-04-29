Broadway's Still Here! Spot Stars from Every Musical in This Epic Performance of 'I'm Still Here'

Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration was packed with a jaw-dropping lineup of stars: Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters were a handful of names on the evening's roster of performers. To top off, the event closed out with a performance of Stephen Sondheim's anthem from Follies "I'm Still Here."
Every Broadway musical is represented in the video, which includes nearly 70 stars singing the number. Try to spot all of the performers: Ain't Too Proud's James Harkness, Aladdin's Michael James Scott, Chicago's Amra-Faye Wright, Come From Away's Kenita R. Miller and Caesar Samayoa, Company's Jennifer Simard, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth and Barbara Walsh, Dear Evan Hansen's Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll, Diana's Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf, Flying Over Sunset's Tony Yazbeck and Erika Henningsen, Frozen's Ciara Reneé, McKenzie Kurtz and Noah Ricketts, Girl From the North Country's Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Hadestown's André De Shields, Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes and Mandy Gonzalez, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's James Snyder, Jagged Little Pill's Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill and Kathryn Gallagher, Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp and Kyle Selig, Moulin Rouge!'s Robyn Hurder and Jacqueline B. Arnold, Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Brad Oscar, Sing Street's Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Anne L. Nathan, Six's Adrianna Hicks and Brittney Mack, The Book of Mormon's Cody Jamison Strand and Kim Exum, The Lion King's L. Steven Taylor and Stephen Carlile, The Phantom of the Opera's Meghan Picerno and John Riddle, Tina's Adrienne Warren and Dawnn Lewis, West Side Story's Shereen Pimentel and Wicked star Ginna Claire Mason as well as Iain Armitage, Kate Baldwin, Kerry Butler, Melissa Errico, Alexander Gemignani, Judy Kaye, Austin Ku, Josh Lamon, Ainsley Melham, Manu Narayan, Michael McCorry Rose, Margo Seibert, Jessica Vosk and NaTasha Yvette Williams.