Odds & Ends: Darren Criss & Zachary Quinto to Go Toe-to-Toe in Animated Superman Movie & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto Slated for Superman Film

This is great news for all of us planning to bingewatch Darren Criss in Netflix's Hollywood this weekend! Entertainment Weekly reports that Criss is joining forces with fellow Broadway alum Zachary Quinto on Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The animated film is scheduled for a summer release and stars Criss as Clark Kent, who is working as an intern for The Daily Planet. Quinto will lend his voice to the villainous Lex Luthor.

Notre Dame de Paris at Lincoln Center Postponed to 2022

After receiving international attention in 23 countries worldwide, the musical spectacular Notre Dame de Paris had been scheduled make its New York premiere at Lincoln Center from September 9-13 at the David H. Koch Theater. As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the production will be postponed until July 13-17, 2022. A unique adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, Notre Dame de Paris features music by Richard Cocciante, lyrics by Luc Plamondon, direction by Gilles Maheu and choreography by Martino Müller. The 30-member cast will be announced at a later date.

Obie-Winning Set Designer Jun Maeda Dies at 79

Jun Maeda, the Obie Award-winning designer and resident set designer at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club since 1970, died on April 6 at Mt. Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan. According to Mia Yoo, La MaMa’s artistic director, Maeda, whose career spanned 50 years, passed away due to complications from coronavirus. He received the Village Voice Obie Award for Outstanding Work in the Theater in 1981. Examples of his body-of-work, including his recent sculptures fashioned from recycled and found materials, are on display at the La MaMa Archives, which will be reopened to the public (by appointment) following the current stay-at-home restrictions.

Watch Titanic Casts Perform 'We'll Meet Tomorrow' for Charity

Across six productions, from Southwark Playhouse in 2013 through to last year’s tour of China, the musical stage adaptation of Titanic has featured 70 performers. Many of them have come together from the comforts of home to record the moving number "We’ll Meet Tomorrow." Viewers are encouraged to make a donation to Acting For Others. Enjoy the video below!

Rothschild & Sons Cast Recording Available for Sheldon Harnick's Birthday

In honor of legendary Broadway songwriter Sheldon Harnick’s 96th birthday, producer Arnold Mittelman and the National Jewish Theater Foundation in conjunction with JAY Records are offering a free audio stream of the cast recording of the reimagined The Rothschilds musical titled Rothschild & Sons. The show, revised by original bookwriter Sherman Yellen and lyricist Harnick had a limited run off-Broadway at the York Theatre Company in 2015, which was extended before moving to London. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, the production starred Robert Cuccioli and Glory Crampton, who appear on the cast album. Public access to the stream begins on April 30 and will be available through May 3 here.

P.S. Broadway alum Todrick Hall has channeled his creative energy into releasing a coronavirus-themed album, Quarantine Queen. Take a listen below!