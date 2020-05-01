Nominations Announced for 86th Annual Drama League Awards

The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The nominations were announced on April 30 during The Gratitude Awards by Beetlejuice co-stars Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Voting is open for Drama League members from May 1 through May 22. Award winners will be announced by Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross via livestream in June.

As previously announced, 2020 Special Recognition Award Recipients include Company director Marianne Elliott as the recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, and Terrence McNally as the recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award. Tom Kirdahy will accept on behalf of McNally, who passed away at the age of 81 on March 24 due to complications from coronavirus.

The Drama League announced that the spirit of The Gratitude Awards will live on via a new honorary category for the 87th Annual Drama League Awards starting in 2021 with The Gratitude Award, for a person or organization who has shown fearless support and kindness to the theater community.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

The full list of nominations can be found below.



Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play

Cambodian Rock Band

Dana H.

Grand Horizons

The Hot Wing King

The Inheritance

The Michaels

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

One in Two

Sea Wall/A Life

Seared

Slave Play

Stew



Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play

Betrayal

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Fires in the Mirror

Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune

Judgment Day

Medea

Native Son

The Rose Tattoo

A Soldier's Play

The Woman in Black



Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Girl From the North Country

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge!

Octet

The Secret Life of Bees

Sing Street

Six

Soft Power

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Enter Laughing

Little Shop of Horrors

Rock of Ages

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

West Side Story



Nominees for the Distinguished Performance Award

David Acton, The Woman in Black

Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Rolling Stone and Slave Play

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Rose Byrne, Medea

Len Cariou, Harry Townsend's Last Stand

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Kate del Castillo, the way she spoke

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Francesca Faridany, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Halley Feiffer, The Pain of My Belligerence

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Kathryn Hunter, Timon of Athens

Galen Ryan Kane, Native Son

Brittney Mack, Six

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Susannah Millonzi, The Crucible

Kate Mulgrew, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Joe Ngo, Cambodian Rock Band

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Brenock O'Connor, Sing Street

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Ben Porter, The Woman in Black

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Michael Shannon, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Marisa Tomei, The Rose Tattoo

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Michael Urie, Grand Horizons

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Portia, Stew



The Drama League also acknowledges previous recipients who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated again.

Harvey Fierstein, Bella Bella

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune