See the Creative Ways the Cast of Stomp Keeps the Rhythm Going in Quarantine

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 4, 2020

The off-Broadway sensation Stomp has been running at the Orpheum Theatre for over 25 years. Though New York City's theatrical venues are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn't mean Stomp's cast members are done finding creative ways to make some noise. Six performers from the show joined together virtually to record a special performance on CBS Sunday Morning. Whether they're at the park or in their kitchen at home, these talents have no problem finding the beat. Watch the incredible performance below!

