Company Star Patti LuPone on Going Hollywood: 'It's This Insane, Crazy Dream Come True'

With over 25 Broadway credits, two Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards to her name, Patti LuPone needs no introduction. The acting legend, who is reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne in the Broadway revival of Company, also stars in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, which just dropped on Netflix. "It's a dream come true," she said to Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek on #LiveatFive: Home Edition. "I knew I was born for the Broadway musical stage. That was a given when I heard my voice. I think everybody harbors a desire to be a movie star and to be on that silver screen. I have always harbored this secret of magic that's created in Hollywood. On my first day of shooting Hollywood, I went to my trailer and I would look to the left and there was the Hollywood sign. It's this insane, crazy dream come true."

Patti LuPone in Hollywood

(Photo: SAEED ADYANI/Netflix)

LuPone isn't the only Broadway actor Murphy recruited for the series; stage favorites Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello also bring their talents to the screen. "I told Ryan Murphy that he gave me the best role and series arc on film I've ever had," LuPone said. "It was an incredibly copacetic cast. Everybody accepted and loved each other and came together fast and furious. What's great about Ryan Murphy is he loves women. He gave Holland [Taylor] and I sex scenes. These women are a certain age, but what makes you think we don't have sexual urges? There was one with Dylan McDermott that was cut that was a little rougher. [Ryan Murphy] is loyal, he's provacative; he challenges people. It was just an amazing experience."

Although LuPone enlists her son Joshua to assist with watching Netflix on a television and instead of a computer, she is having no trouble with Zoom, which is how she stays connected to the Company cast. "It's an extraordinary cast, and I love them all very much," she said. "We do Zoom get-togethers. On Thursdays, we end it with jukebox number in the basement. My husband Matt found a song years ago that I played for the company, and it's sort of become an anthem for us. It's called "Funky Broadway Ain't Funky No More," and I'm hoping someday this would be a number we could perform at benefits. My dream would be, if somebody said, 'Patti, will you sing a song at a benefit?' And then the curtains open, there's an entire rock band on stage singing "Funky Broadway." That would be perfect."

Originally set to open on Stephen Sondheim's birthday—March 22—Company's new opening night has not been set. "We were days away from opening and had best-laid plans for Steve's birthday. Everybody was so excited about that celebration because it would've been a historic moment for us all individually," she said. "Of course, that didn't happen. I do believe we will come back. The question is when. Everything is just going to be deeper once we get back on stage. It will be great."

Watch LuPone reminisce about favorite costumes and share what it takes to be a "Broadway badass" in the full episode below!